A popular Southsea gift shop is having to close for a number of weeks to allow essential building work to take place on the front of the building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southsea Rock, on Marmion Road, will be closed from Monday, March 31, for around 4-6 weeks as work begins to prevent the front of the building falling off. Linzi Kelly, owner of the shop, has known the work would be taking place due to the issue, with neighbours either side having the work done in previous weeks.

Southsea Rock in Marmion Road, Southsea, will be closing for 4-6 weeks from Monday, March 31, 2025, to allow work to be completed on building front. | Sarah Standing

During the time that the shop is closed, Linzi will not be taking online orders as she will not have access to the stock. While acknowledging it was a difficult situation, Linzi was pragmatic regarding the work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It's got to be done, there's no way around it. It's unfortunate that it’s happened but it has happened and it's got to be sorted out for everyone's sake.”

Since revealing the news on social media, Linzi has been touched by the support from her customers. She said: “People have been really nice, really supportive. People have offered to help, they have said they will come in and get all the cards for the period that we're closed, so it’s really nice.”

Southsea Rock sells a large range of cards and gifts. Linzi has been touched by the support her customers have shown after hearing news of the temporary closure. | Sarah Standing

While the closure has been out her hands, she was able to request that the work took place after Mother’s Day, one of her busiest times of the year. Linzi is hopeful that once the work completes her customer will be back.

She said: “We have lots of regular customers that come in, hopefully people will be back. You just have to hope it will be all alright.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linzi posted a message on Facebook to confirm the news of the closure to her customers. The post said: “So, my, lovelies, as some of you already know, the fronts are falling off some of the buildings on Marmion Road. Unfortunately our building is affected and i’m sorry to tell you we will have to close the shop for 4-6 weeks while the building work is done.

“This will be from Monday, March 31. We will be there, normal hours between now and then, and we’ll be back soon.”