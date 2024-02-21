Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shenanigans, located in the heart of the city, has been thriving with customers after thrusting open its doors once more following new management. The venue closed at the beginning of this year because the previous owner could not keep up with the rising costs to keep the business running - but Paul Tracey, the new owner, decided to take action.

The new owner couldn't bear the thought of the city being left without a traditional Irish bar and cafe, and after mulling over the idea with his friends, he had to take over. The venue opened up for a soft opening on February 9, just in time for the Six Nations to start, and customers have been over the moon to see it open again.

Shenanigans Irish Bar and Cafe has re-opened under new management. Pictured: Overall view inside ShenanigansRoad Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

The bar and cafe has revised its opening times and the menu whilst the staff and new owner get used to operating the business again. The venue will now be serving a traditional English breakfast, wraps and rolls. On Facebook it said that 'the menu will be changed to accommodate the request.'

Max Irwin, a team member, said: "We are extremely excited to be back. I was here previously with the old owner and I'm now here with the new owner - very excited.

"It was extremely upsetting to hear about the closure. It was such a loved pub by everyone locally and even the staff - It was a big knock to everyone. I remember I was involved in the social media, I didn't run it but I was helping with the posting and I was seeing all of the notifications of how people were very upset that it was closing.

"Everyone is just so excited for it to be back. We opened on a Friday and I think it was implied by the owner that it was going to be a soft opening so it was going to be relaxed so we could ease into it but the Six Nations was on and being a rugby pub - it was booming, the place was crazy, everyone was loving it."

