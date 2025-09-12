Speaker line-up taking shape for SOGROW conference

By Jamie Moran
Contributor
Published 12th Sep 2025, 15:52 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2025, 16:16 BST
The highly anticipated inaugural SOGROW Conference, which is set to take place on the 8th October 2025, at The Spark, Southampton Solent University, has announced a dynamic line-up of expert speakers, specialist panels, and breakout sessions focused on business growth, innovation, sustainability, skills and regional regeneration.

Organised by Hampshire Chamber of Commerce, the full-day conference will bring together business leaders, policymakers, innovators and academics to explore the future of enterprise in Southampton and the wider region.

Most Popular

The morning will begin with a welcome from Ed Gould, Creative Director at Carswell Gould, followed by talks from Ross McNally, CEO & Executive Chair of Hampshire Chamber of Commerce; James Knowles, Vice-Chancellor of Southampton Solent University; and Cllr Alex Winning, Leader of Southampton City Council.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In addition, the event will feature a series of insightful speeches from business leaders such as;

Ross McNally, CEO & Executive Chair of Hampshire Chamber of Commerce looks forward to welcoming business leaders to the SOGROW conferenceplaceholder image
Ross McNally, CEO & Executive Chair of Hampshire Chamber of Commerce looks forward to welcoming business leaders to the SOGROW conference
  • Andy Haldane, headline keynote speaker, one of the country’s most influential economic thinkers will be talking about Economic Prospects for the UK
  • Prof Mark E Smith, Chair of Southampton Renaissance Board, unveiling regeneration ambitions for the city
  • Jane Gratton, Deputy Director of Public Policy at the British Chambers of Commerce, exploring the Future of Workspace
  • Peter Taylor from Paris Smith will be hosting a thought-provoking panel session on Devolution and Business Needs, featuring senior voices from Hampshire County Council, Griffon Marine, and Southampton Forward

There will also be a selection of interactive breakout sessions that will be available for delegates to sign up to, covering themes such as low carbon strategies, connectivity, innovation, and skills for business – with contributions from PwC, ABP, DP World, Venturefest South, and Southampton Solent University.

Mandy Boughton, President of Hampshire Chamber of Commerce, will close the day with final reflections and a call to action for continued regional collaboration and business growth.

Ross McNally, CEO & Executive Chair of Hampshire Chamber of Commerce said, “I am really excited about our very first SOGROW symposium. I believe that it presents a real opportunity for business leaders in Southampton to discuss and shape future opportunities for the city by coming together as a powerful peer community.”

For more details and registration, visit: https://my.hampshirechamber.co.uk

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice