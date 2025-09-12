Speaker line-up taking shape for SOGROW conference
Organised by Hampshire Chamber of Commerce, the full-day conference will bring together business leaders, policymakers, innovators and academics to explore the future of enterprise in Southampton and the wider region.
The morning will begin with a welcome from Ed Gould, Creative Director at Carswell Gould, followed by talks from Ross McNally, CEO & Executive Chair of Hampshire Chamber of Commerce; James Knowles, Vice-Chancellor of Southampton Solent University; and Cllr Alex Winning, Leader of Southampton City Council.
In addition, the event will feature a series of insightful speeches from business leaders such as;
- Andy Haldane, headline keynote speaker, one of the country’s most influential economic thinkers will be talking about Economic Prospects for the UK
- Prof Mark E Smith, Chair of Southampton Renaissance Board, unveiling regeneration ambitions for the city
- Jane Gratton, Deputy Director of Public Policy at the British Chambers of Commerce, exploring the Future of Workspace
- Peter Taylor from Paris Smith will be hosting a thought-provoking panel session on Devolution and Business Needs, featuring senior voices from Hampshire County Council, Griffon Marine, and Southampton Forward
There will also be a selection of interactive breakout sessions that will be available for delegates to sign up to, covering themes such as low carbon strategies, connectivity, innovation, and skills for business – with contributions from PwC, ABP, DP World, Venturefest South, and Southampton Solent University.
Mandy Boughton, President of Hampshire Chamber of Commerce, will close the day with final reflections and a call to action for continued regional collaboration and business growth.
Ross McNally, CEO & Executive Chair of Hampshire Chamber of Commerce said, “I am really excited about our very first SOGROW symposium. I believe that it presents a real opportunity for business leaders in Southampton to discuss and shape future opportunities for the city by coming together as a powerful peer community.”
For more details and registration, visit: https://my.hampshirechamber.co.uk