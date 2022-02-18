Sticky Boy doughnut shop in Southsea has not closed permanently and co-owner 'looks forward' to welcoming back customers
A DOUGHNUT shop part-owned by Portsmouth’s own Tinder swindler has not closed permanently and will be re-opening, its other owner has clarified.
The co-owner of Sticky Boy Donuts in Albert Road, Southsea, Hayley Jones has confirmed the store will re-open at some point in the future.
It comes after The News reported it had shut following an update on Google, which claimed it had closed for good and has since been removed.
Hayley said: ‘We will be re-opening and we look forward to welcoming back customers.
‘People really enjoyed the doughnuts we had to offer.
‘We are happy in the knowledge we will be just as successful as we were in the first weeks we were open.’
The Google update went online after the other registered director of the shop, Richard Dexter, was sentenced to jail on February 10 for defrauding a victim out of more than £140,000.
Sticky Boy opened at the end of January and closed temporarily after the sentencing.
Its sign above the store has also been restored, Hayley said, after it was removed to be ‘fixed.’
The News previously reported it had been taken down after the sign shop it was provided by had not been paid – something the shop confirmed at the time.