A red weather warning is in place until 3pm, while an amber weather warning remains in place until 9pm.

The Met Office has warned there will be ‘dangerous’ weather in the coming hours.

Forecasters fear that the storm could cause potential power cuts and damage to properties, as well as travel disruptions.

Flooding in Southsea. Picture: Fiona Callingham

A video, which you can watch at the top of this article, shows flooding at the seafront in Southsea caused by the storm.

On its website, the Met Office says: ‘Storm Eunice causing significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds on Friday

‘Flying debris resulting in danger to life.

Huge waves caused by Storm Eunice. Picture: Tony Hicks

‘Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

‘Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.

‘Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

‘Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes.

Lamppost knocked down near Coffee Cup in Eastney. Picture: Habibur Rahman

SEE ALSO: Fresh yellow weather warning issued for after the storm in Portsmouth

The Met Office adds: ‘Gusts of 60-70 mph are likely widely, perhaps briefly 80 mph in a few places, mainly on English Channel coasts.’

We will bring you all the latest storm updates throughout the day in our live blog below.

Stormy conditions at the seafront in Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman