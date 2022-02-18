Storm Eunice: Live updates as disruption continues as red warning comes to an end with flooding in Portsmouth, road woes and Hampshire schools closed
STORM Eunice has brought flooding, fallen trees and plenty of disruption since arriving in Portsmouth.
A red weather warning is in place until 3pm, while an amber weather warning remains in place until 9pm.
The Met Office has warned there will be ‘dangerous’ weather in the coming hours.
Forecasters fear that the storm could cause potential power cuts and damage to properties, as well as travel disruptions.
A video, which you can watch at the top of this article, shows flooding at the seafront in Southsea caused by the storm.
On its website, the Met Office says: ‘Storm Eunice causing significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds on Friday
‘Flying debris resulting in danger to life.
‘Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.
‘Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.
‘Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
‘Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes.
The Met Office adds: ‘Gusts of 60-70 mph are likely widely, perhaps briefly 80 mph in a few places, mainly on English Channel coasts.’
We will bring you all the latest storm updates throughout the day in our live blog below.
Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.
Storm Eunice: Live updates as red warning set for Portsmouth
Last updated: Friday, 18 February, 2022, 16:06
- Red weather warning now in place
- There is a ‘danger to life'
- Winds of near 70mphs expected
Hayling Island no longer cut off from the main land
The Langstone Bridge has reopened after several hours.
Its closure meant Hayling Island was cut off from the mainland.
Wightlink ferry passengers stranded in Solent during Storm Eunice arrive back safely in Portsmouth
Dozens of passengers on a ferry which was left stranded in the Solent during the peak of Storm Eunice have arrived safely in Portsmouth.
The Wightlink ferry St Faith, from Fishbourne to Portsmouth, was forced to wait in the Solent as winds from today’s maelstrom raged across the area.
The decision was taken by the ship’s captain to remain at sea until the wind speeds force 11, gusting at force 12 – between 68 and 78mph – amid safety concerns.
Fire service give update on Storm Eunice
In a statement Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue said: ‘The effects of Storm Eunice are being felt across Hampshire and Isle of Wight today.
‘Our firefighters have been busy dealing with lots of different types of incidents with our Control Room taking more than 200 calls since 11am and managing to maintain our response while providing advice to members of the public reporting fallen trees and damage to property where life isn’t endangered.
‘Check out who you need to call depending on the circumstances here – bit.ly/HIWFRSEunice.
‘We urge that you only dial 999 in an emergency.
‘Crews have been busy dealing with blown off rooftops, collapsed walls and scaffolding, fallen trees and loose signage where there is a risk it could cause harm to the public.’
More pics of flooding in Southsea
Get all the latest Storm news from Sussex from our sister title
Sussex World are also covering the impact of Storm Eunice in the neighbouring county.
You can follow all their updates in a blog on their website.
Trains cancelled for hours
All trains in Portsmouth and Hampshire have been cancelled for at least 4 hours due to the storm.
Footage from down at the see front
Livestream from Heathrow Airport goes viral as planes fight ferocious winds
Have you been watching?