Over the last year, the number of people claiming unemployment related benefits across the area has significantly dropped.

As a result, Jobcentres are now working hard to ensure employers in the district are able to fill their vacancy posts through weekly recruitment events across the Portsmouth and the Solent.

A study from the Department of Health and Pensions shows the number of people claiming Job Seeker’s Allowance or Universal Credit in Havant and Fareham has dropped by 38 per cent and 40 per cent since May 2021.

The entrance to a Jobcentre Plus.

In the Gosport area this has seen a 31 per cent drop in the same period, while in Portsmouth the number of people claiming unemployment benefits has dropped by 33 per cent.

Danielle van Noorden, employer and partnership manager from DWP said: ‘As we come to the end of a hot summer, with many job vacancies still available, Jobcentres are focussed on helping employers get the people they and the economy need.

‘Using the flexibilities that Universal Credit provides our work coaches are more equipped than ever to help jobseekers get back into work quickly.

‘From job opportunities in Jobcentres to skills academies, there’s a huge amount of help available, and work coaches are working tirelessly to get people at any age, or career stage, into rewarding and stable employment.’

Department of Work and Pensions minister, Julie Marson said: ‘Today’s figures show that the jobs market remains resilient with more people on payrolls and unemployment remaining at a near record low, despite the challenging economic circumstances we face.

‘We recognise people are struggling with rising prices and our work coaches stand ready to provide practical help for people to increase their earnings even after they’ve secured a job.