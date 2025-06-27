"The next thing you know we are globally patented" - Waterlooville man's invention, LoftRobe, takes centre stage at pop up shop
James Eames invented LoftRobe after visiting a new-build home and realising there was no space to fit a wardrobe. Instead he had the idea to fit the fit wardrobes in the loft and have them easily accessible by remote control so they an descend into the room and not take up vital floor space.
James said: “We walked into a bedroom and I looked the way the house was laid out and it wasn't possible. You had to move all the beds into the corner if you wanted a wardrobe. So I just said I'd put the wardrobe in the loft and leave the showroom as it was. The next thing you know we're globally patented.
“We cut the plasterboard out between the trusses, slide up an insulated casket and put a storage unit in. Whether it holds a wardrobe or has a TV unit safe inside. Then, by remote control, it comes down from the loft into the room underneath.”
With more and more new builds being built, it is an invention that could solve the storage issues that some face. Now the company has set itself up in the Waterlooville pop-up shop in Wellington Way until December this year as it looks to spread the word.
Having been a open a few weeks, it has already received a positive response from the community.
James said: “It has been really good. What it's doing is actually showing people what it is, because a lot of people don't know what it is at all. They're coming in and they're giving us some new ideas as well, so it's been great getting feedback from the customers, and also helping us book surveys to go out and get some work in.”
The invention has also proven valuable to people with disabilities as it leaves floor space clear.
LoftRobe has also partnered with Cherrytech who are manufacturing the product and helping them with their aim of becoming globally recognised.
Watch the video imbedded in this article for the full interview.
