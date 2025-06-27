A Waterlooville man’s space saving invention is on show at the town centre’s pop-up shop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Eames invented LoftRobe after visiting a new-build home and realising there was no space to fit a wardrobe. Instead he had the idea to fit the fit wardrobes in the loft and have them easily accessible by remote control so they an descend into the room and not take up vital floor space.

James said: “We walked into a bedroom and I looked the way the house was laid out and it wasn't possible. You had to move all the beds into the corner if you wanted a wardrobe. So I just said I'd put the wardrobe in the loft and leave the showroom as it was. The next thing you know we're globally patented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We cut the plasterboard out between the trusses, slide up an insulated casket and put a storage unit in. Whether it holds a wardrobe or has a TV unit safe inside. Then, by remote control, it comes down from the loft into the room underneath.”

LoftRobe have become the latest inhabitants of the pop up shop in Wellington Way, Waterlooville. Pictured is: (l-r) Stuart Knight, MD of Cherrytech Group, Stephanie Farrugia, director at LoftRobe and James Eames, MD of LoftRobe. | Sarah Standing

With more and more new builds being built, it is an invention that could solve the storage issues that some face. Now the company has set itself up in the Waterlooville pop-up shop in Wellington Way until December this year as it looks to spread the word.

Having been a open a few weeks, it has already received a positive response from the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James said: “It has been really good. What it's doing is actually showing people what it is, because a lot of people don't know what it is at all. They're coming in and they're giving us some new ideas as well, so it's been great getting feedback from the customers, and also helping us book surveys to go out and get some work in.”

LoftRobe pop-up shop in Waterlooville. | Sarah Standing

The invention has also proven valuable to people with disabilities as it leaves floor space clear.

LoftRobe has also partnered with Cherrytech who are manufacturing the product and helping them with their aim of becoming globally recognised.

Watch the video imbedded in this article for the full interview.