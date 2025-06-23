Costa and KFC tight-lipped over new Waterlooville stores and Aldi confirms work to begin in "coming months"
Havant Borough Council approved the plans in October 2024 for the supermarket, coffee shop and fast food chain to be built in Waterloo Park, the unused car park opposite McDonalds and Lidl.
Since that decision was taken, despite objections from a number of local residents, there has been no obvious progress with the development at the site. The planning was for three separate buildings to be constructed with 169 car parking spaces central to each unit.
Other than the removal of trees at the site at the end of last year, no construction work has taken place. KFC were unable to comment on the status of the works at this time, while an Aldi spokesperson advised “preliminary” work would begin in the “coming months”.
The Aldi spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to have received planning permission to bring an Aldi store to Waterlooville and are grateful for the significant local support. Once open, the store will create up to 40 jobs and help local people shop and save closer to home.
“We hope to begin preliminary site preparations in the coming months and will keep the community updated on developments.”
Costa were also approached for comment on the status of the new store but have not responded at the time of writing.
The developers, Hargreaves, have three years to begin construction from the date of the planning approval.
