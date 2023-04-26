The best hotels in Portsmouth: 14 of the highest-rated hotels, bed and breakfasts, and guest houses in the Portsmouth area including Southsea, Fareham and Waterlooville
With the Spring weather finally taking hold, people across the UK will be looking to ahead to the upcoming bank holidays – and planning where to spend them.
Portsmouth – the country’s only island city – attracts millions of visitors every year with it’s miles of beaches and plenty of things to do for the whole family. But finding the perfect place to stay can be time-consuming.
We’ve put together a list of the hotels, bed and breakfasts and guest houses with the highest Google ratings – based on user-submitted reviews - to make it easier to find the best place to stay if you’re visiting Portsmouth.
NOW READ: Things to do in Portsmouth: New yoga studio to launch at Gunwharf Quays with fitness festival - including a race up the Spinnaker Tower
Read on to see the 14 places to stay in the Portsmouth area which are rated 4.5-stars or more.