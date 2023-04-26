We looked at the best places to stay in and around Portsmouth, according to user reviews left through Google.

Portsmouth – the country’s only island city – attracts millions of visitors every year with it’s miles of beaches and plenty of things to do for the whole family. But finding the perfect place to stay can be time-consuming.

We’ve put together a list of the hotels, bed and breakfasts and guest houses with the highest Google ratings – based on user-submitted reviews - to make it easier to find the best place to stay if you’re visiting Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

G! Boutique Hotel at 71 Festing Road in Southsea is rated 4.8 out of five based on 866 Google reviews.

Read on to see the 14 places to stay in the Portsmouth area which are rated 4.5-stars or more.

Becketts, at 11 Bellevue Terrace, Southsea is rated 4.5 on Google based on 550 reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Florence House Boutique Hotel, at 2 Malvern Road, Southsea is rated 4.5 on Google based on 154 reviews.

Ashby's Accommodation and Spa, at 4 Auckland Road in Southsea, is a 3-star hotel with a 4.5 google rating based on 148 reviews.

The Pier - a three star hotel at 2 Bellevue Terrace in Southsea - has a 4.7 Google rating based on 63 reviews.

Ye Spotted Dog - at Buckingham House, Portsmouth - has an 'excellent' 4.8 star rating on Google based on 52 reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Esk Vale, at 39 Granada Road in Southsea, is a three-star hotel rated 4.5 by 92 Google reviewers.

Everley, a guest house at 33 Festing road in Southsea, has a 4.5-star google rating based on 68 reviews.

The Corner House, at 9 London Road in Waterlooville, has a 4.5 Google rating based on 25 reviews.

Lysses House, a three-star hotel at 51 High Street, Fareham, is rated 4.5 based on 404 Google reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hereford House - at 5 Hereford Road in Southsea, has a 4.5 rating based on 5 Google reviews.