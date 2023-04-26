News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets
1 hour ago MP expelled from Conservative Party
1 hour ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
2 hours ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race
2 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights
3 hours ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer

The best hotels in Portsmouth: 14 of the highest-rated hotels, bed and breakfasts, and guest houses in the Portsmouth area including Southsea, Fareham and Waterlooville

With the Spring weather finally taking hold, people across the UK will be looking to ahead to the upcoming bank holidays – and planning where to spend them.

By Joe Buncle
Published 26th Apr 2023, 14:29 BST- 1 min read
We looked at the best places to stay in and around Portsmouth, according to user reviews left through Google.We looked at the best places to stay in and around Portsmouth, according to user reviews left through Google.
We looked at the best places to stay in and around Portsmouth, according to user reviews left through Google.

Portsmouth – the country’s only island city – attracts millions of visitors every year with it’s miles of beaches and plenty of things to do for the whole family. But finding the perfect place to stay can be time-consuming.

We’ve put together a list of the hotels, bed and breakfasts and guest houses with the highest Google ratings – based on user-submitted reviews - to make it easier to find the best place to stay if you’re visiting Portsmouth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: Things to do in Portsmouth: New yoga studio to launch at Gunwharf Quays with fitness festival - including a race up the Spinnaker Tower

G! Boutique Hotel at 71 Festing Road in Southsea is rated 4.8 out of five based on 866 Google reviews.G! Boutique Hotel at 71 Festing Road in Southsea is rated 4.8 out of five based on 866 Google reviews.
G! Boutique Hotel at 71 Festing Road in Southsea is rated 4.8 out of five based on 866 Google reviews.
Most Popular

Read on to see the 14 places to stay in the Portsmouth area which are rated 4.5-stars or more.

Becketts, at 11 Bellevue Terrace, Southsea is rated 4.5 on Google based on 550 reviews.Becketts, at 11 Bellevue Terrace, Southsea is rated 4.5 on Google based on 550 reviews.
Becketts, at 11 Bellevue Terrace, Southsea is rated 4.5 on Google based on 550 reviews.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Florence House Boutique Hotel, at 2 Malvern Road, Southsea is rated 4.5 on Google based on 154 reviews.Florence House Boutique Hotel, at 2 Malvern Road, Southsea is rated 4.5 on Google based on 154 reviews.
Florence House Boutique Hotel, at 2 Malvern Road, Southsea is rated 4.5 on Google based on 154 reviews.
Ashby's Accommodation and Spa, at 4 Auckland Road in Southsea, is a 3-star hotel with a 4.5 google rating based on 148 reviews.Ashby's Accommodation and Spa, at 4 Auckland Road in Southsea, is a 3-star hotel with a 4.5 google rating based on 148 reviews.
Ashby's Accommodation and Spa, at 4 Auckland Road in Southsea, is a 3-star hotel with a 4.5 google rating based on 148 reviews.
The Pier - a three star hotel at 2 Bellevue Terrace in Southsea - has a 4.7 Google rating based on 63 reviews.The Pier - a three star hotel at 2 Bellevue Terrace in Southsea - has a 4.7 Google rating based on 63 reviews.
The Pier - a three star hotel at 2 Bellevue Terrace in Southsea - has a 4.7 Google rating based on 63 reviews.
Ye Spotted Dog - at Buckingham House, Portsmouth - has an 'excellent' 4.8 star rating on Google based on 52 reviews.Ye Spotted Dog - at Buckingham House, Portsmouth - has an 'excellent' 4.8 star rating on Google based on 52 reviews.
Ye Spotted Dog - at Buckingham House, Portsmouth - has an 'excellent' 4.8 star rating on Google based on 52 reviews.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Esk Vale, at 39 Granada Road in Southsea, is a three-star hotel rated 4.5 by 92 Google reviewers.Esk Vale, at 39 Granada Road in Southsea, is a three-star hotel rated 4.5 by 92 Google reviewers.
Esk Vale, at 39 Granada Road in Southsea, is a three-star hotel rated 4.5 by 92 Google reviewers.
Everley, a guest house at 33 Festing road in Southsea, has a 4.5-star google rating based on 68 reviews.Everley, a guest house at 33 Festing road in Southsea, has a 4.5-star google rating based on 68 reviews.
Everley, a guest house at 33 Festing road in Southsea, has a 4.5-star google rating based on 68 reviews.
The Corner House, at 9 London Road in Waterlooville, has a 4.5 Google rating based on 25 reviews.The Corner House, at 9 London Road in Waterlooville, has a 4.5 Google rating based on 25 reviews.
The Corner House, at 9 London Road in Waterlooville, has a 4.5 Google rating based on 25 reviews.
Lysses House, a three-star hotel at 51 High Street, Fareham, is rated 4.5 based on 404 Google reviews.Lysses House, a three-star hotel at 51 High Street, Fareham, is rated 4.5 based on 404 Google reviews.
Lysses House, a three-star hotel at 51 High Street, Fareham, is rated 4.5 based on 404 Google reviews.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Hereford House - at 5 Hereford Road in Southsea, has a 4.5 rating based on 5 Google reviews.Hereford House - at 5 Hereford Road in Southsea, has a 4.5 rating based on 5 Google reviews.
Hereford House - at 5 Hereford Road in Southsea, has a 4.5 rating based on 5 Google reviews.
St Margaret's Lodge, at 3 Craneswater Gate in Southsea, is a four-star hotel rated 4.5, based on 33 reviews.St Margaret's Lodge, at 3 Craneswater Gate in Southsea, is a four-star hotel rated 4.5, based on 33 reviews.
St Margaret's Lodge, at 3 Craneswater Gate in Southsea, is a four-star hotel rated 4.5, based on 33 reviews.
Related topics:PortsmouthFarehamWaterloovilleSpringSouthseaGoogleGunwharf Quays