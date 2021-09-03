Portsmouth is home to some of the best hotels in the UK,

Travellers' Choice awards 2021: The best hotels in Portsmouth, according to Tripadvisor

Portsmouth is home to many seaside hotels, but which ones have been voted the best in the Travellers' Choice awards?

By Charlotte Hawes
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 11:03 am

Tripadvisor has released their winners for the Travellers' Choice awards again this year, with Portsmouth's attractions, hotels and restaurants taking up 10 per cent of the list worldwide. Portsmouth is known for its seaside, incredible views and abundance of things to do, so it is the ideal place for a staycation this year.

MORE: Travellers' Choice awards 2021: The best attractions in Portsmouth, according to Tripadvisor , Can you guess these 17 Portsmouth landmarks

Here are the Portsmouth hotel winners of the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice awards.

Make sure to check out the whole gallery to see what hotels won the award.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. Seacrest Hotel, Southsea

This home away from home has the number one spot on Tripadvisor and has won a Travellers' Choice award this year. The Seacrest Hotel, on South Parade, has a 4.5 out of five rating with 1,329 reviews on Tripadvisor.

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales

2. Mercer Collection, Portsmouth

The Mercer Collection, which owns many hotels in Portsmouth, has also bagged a Travellers' Choice award this year. Their boutique hotels, including Florence House, all have a rating of 4.5 and above on Tripadvisor, with thousands of reviews by guests.

Photo: Paul Alexander

Photo Sales

3. G! Boutique Hotel, Southsea

The G! Boutique Hotel, which is a stones throw away from Canoe Lake, is known for its gorgeous interior design and guest values. This fancy hotel has a rating of 4.5 on Tripadvisor, with 977 reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. The Royal Maritime Club & Hotel, Portsmouth

Based near the Historic Dockyard, The Royal Maritime Club is known for its great location and period features. This hotel has a rating of four out of five on Tripadvisor, with 1,050 reviews.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2