Tripadvisor has released their winners for the Travellers' Choice awards again this year, with Portsmouth's attractions, hotels and restaurants taking up 10 per cent of the list worldwide. Portsmouth is known for its seaside, incredible views and abundance of things to do, so it is the ideal place for a staycation this year.
Here are the Portsmouth hotel winners of the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice awards.
1. Seacrest Hotel, Southsea
This home away from home has the number one spot on Tripadvisor and has won a Travellers' Choice award this year. The Seacrest Hotel, on South Parade, has a 4.5 out of five rating with 1,329 reviews on Tripadvisor.
2. Mercer Collection, Portsmouth
The Mercer Collection, which owns many hotels in Portsmouth, has also bagged a Travellers' Choice award this year. Their boutique hotels, including Florence House, all have a rating of 4.5 and above on Tripadvisor, with thousands of reviews by guests.
3. G! Boutique Hotel, Southsea
The G! Boutique Hotel, which is a stones throw away from Canoe Lake, is known for its gorgeous interior design and guest values. This fancy hotel has a rating of 4.5 on Tripadvisor, with 977 reviews
4. The Royal Maritime Club & Hotel, Portsmouth
Based near the Historic Dockyard, The Royal Maritime Club is known for its great location and period features. This hotel has a rating of four out of five on Tripadvisor, with 1,050 reviews.
