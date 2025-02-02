Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Hampshire pub in a picturesque location has announced it will be closing it doors after 30 years of trading.

The Blue Bell Inn on South Street, Emsworth, has confirmed on social media that it will be closing down with a “heavy heart” from today (February 2). The news will come as a surprise to many with the pub a popular destination for its food as well as its location, a stones throw from Emsworth harbour.

The Blue Bell Inn in Emsworth has announced it will close with immediate effect from today (February 2). | Google

The owners confirmed the news on The Blue Bell Inn Facebook page. The post said: “ It’s with a heavy heart unfortunately after 30 successful years of trading The Blue Bell will be closing with immediate effect from Sunday, February 2! We would like to thank you for all your custom over the years!”

There are no further details at this time as to the reason for the closure with locals in shock at the closing of a favourite drinking establishment.

The Blue Bell Inn has been run by the Babb family since 1994. Originally, it was run by Thomas Babb for more than 12 years before his son Giles, who is the current landlord, took over.