Mixed reactions over dramatic new look for Hill Head's fire-ravaged Osborne View pub - see the plans
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The plans for the new-look Osborne View pub in Hill Head have attracted comments from “wow” to “abomination” and “out of the ashes comes the phoenix” to “could not be uglier”.
There are over 55 public comments so far on Hall and Woodhouse’s planning application, submitted to Fareham Borough Council in November last year.
With 32 public comments supporting the application, 21 objections and a further four that don’t object but suggest changes.
Documents from residents praised and supported modern designs from architects at Mackenzie Wheeler and said the plans for the “iconic” and “historic” pub is a “community hub” and will give a tourism boost to the area. The application form said 28 full-time jobs would be created.
The popular pub caught fire in February 2024 as a result of an electrical fault in a tumble dryer.
The planning statement said the fire-damaged buildings will be demolished for a modern, contemporary pub and restaurant that builds upon its history and still be a prominent community facility.
The new building will be four storeys high, with a beach bar on the lowest level, a restaurant above, and a bar and dining area above that at the road level. The top floor will have six staff bedrooms and there will be a pub garden stretching from the beach bar to the shingled beach.
There is support for the open terraced views of the sea from each floor and lifts for the disabled. While all names from comments are redacted by planners, one supporter said: “Wow – Out of the ashes rises the phoenix.”
Another person supported the pub being rebuilt but objected to the designs based on its size and capacity of 380 covers inside and out that might increase noise, parking and litter issues.
One objector described the new designs as a “futuristic monstrosity – this is Hill Head, not the South of France or Spain.”
Further objections described plans as an “abomination”, “ugly”, “radical” and “very out of place with the surrounding architecture”.
Some objections were raised over staff accommodation on the top floor, while others said that had always been part of the building.
Documents said Hall and Woodhouse wanted to maximise sea views with large windows and for the building to have a contemporary and modern style. They added Mackenzie Wheeler’s brief was to create a sustainable, multi-occasion venue that boosts Hill Head for locals and tourists.
The car parking arrangements will also be changed, with 71 car spaces alongside room for cycles and motorbikes.
A decision will be made on this application reference P/24/1544/FP by the council planning officers by March 3, 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.