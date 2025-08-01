A popular Portsmouth pub with stunning views over the city has reopened with the new owners wasting no time in getting people back through the doors.

While the pub has opened its doors, the soft launch means it is not taking bookings and is asking people to provide feedback to help them provide the best possible service.

The Churchillian reopened its doors on Friday, August 1. Picture: Mike Cooter | Mike Cooter

The Churchillian posted on Facebook: “ A few things for our very much 'Soft Opening' from 1pm today. There are no bookings being taken for this weekend.

“Its all new for our team. They are learning and adapting to the new kit, service style etc so please be patient, kind and supportive of the folks serving you. They're lovely! Please do share your feedback with us directly as we want to learn from you, our guests and we hope, growing family of fans.”

The owner has confirmed that their “exciting plans” for the pub will be revealed once they have settled in.

Chris, who also owns The Shepherds Crook, in Milton, The Jolly Farmer, in Warsash and The Crate & Apple, in Chichester, has thanked people for their “incredible messages of support and positivity”.