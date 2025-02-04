Stonegate Group searching for someone to take over 'much loved local' boozer The Rutland Arms

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Feb 2025, 15:10 BST
Updated 4th Feb 2025, 15:13 BST
A pub company that owns a Southsea boozer has said it is ‘actively’ seeking a new publican following its ‘temporary’ closure.

The Rutland Arms, located in Francis Avenue, officially closed its doors on Sunday, February 2 as the former landlady took to social media to confirm it would be the last night of trading under her management.

The Facebook post said: “With a heavy heart I close the doors tonight (February 2). So come by and help drink us dry, take part in our last meat raffle here and possibly my Cards Against Humanity quiz.

“(I’ll be back).”

As a result, the pub, which is owned by Stonegate Group, will ‘temporarily’ be closed until the company can find someone new to take over the venue.

Stonegate Group is the largest pub company in the UK that operates approximately 4,800 managed, leased and tenanted pubs. The group also operates the likes of Scarlet Tap, Churchillian and Painters, all of which are based in the city.

A spokesperson for the Stonegate Group said: “The Rutland Arms will be temporarily closed while we recruit a new publican.

Stonegate Group is looking for someone to take over The Rutland Arms following an announcement that it would be closing from February 2, 2025.placeholder image
“Our aim is always to find the right operator to take the pub forward, and we’re actively looking for someone to give this much-loved local a new chapter.”

The group has already posted a listing for The Rutland Arms which describes the pub as an ‘imposing corner site property in good decorative order both externally and internally’. The listing has also outlined that the forecast annual turnover is approximately £325,283 with an estimated ground rent of £288 per week.

For more information about the listing, click here.

For more information about The Rutland Arms, click here.

