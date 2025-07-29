'Exciting adventure' in the pipeline at Portsdown Hill pub The Churchillian as new owner takes over 'fantastic' boozer
Formally owned and managed by the Stonegate Group, The Churchillian, located in Portsdown Hill Road, is embarking on a new ‘adventure’ as a new owner steps up to the plate.
After collecting the keys to the site yesterday (July 28), Chris Vaux, who runs multiple sites across the city, including Go Rogue and The Dolphin, took to social media to confirm the boozer will now be independently managed - and the team have been ‘working their socks off’ for a quick turnaround.
With less than a week to get the pub open once again, the post said the anticipated ‘soft launch’ will be on Friday, August 1 for lunch.
The Facebook post said: “My name's Chris and today we had the privilege of collecting the keys for this fantastic pub and take it back into independent management.
“This exciting adventure will include a new fresh food menu and some great new additions... more to be revealed.The team are working their socks off to get the pub ready to open back up again on Friday for lunch.
“It’s a soft launch as we find our feet in our new digs so we aren't taking bookings, just drop in and say hello.
The news of the management change has had a phenomenal response, with hundreds of people wishing Chris the best as he adds The Churchillian to his business portfolio, which also consists of The Shepherds Crook, in Milton, The Jolly Farmer, in Warsash and The Crate & Apple, in Chichester.
