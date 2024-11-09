The Fareham Pub announced it will close after the new year after it failed to attract sufficient custom

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 9th Nov 2024, 11:09 BST

A beloved Fareham pub has announced that it will be closing its doors at the end of the year - but hopes to go out with a bang.

The Fareham in Trinity Street has said that a failure to attract enough customers has led tot he decision to call time on the business which had reopened in December last year under a new landlady who was full of optimism for its future.

It followed the sudden closure of the venue due to financial struggles, with its previous landlords also closing the pub last year saying that rising business costs had left them with no other choice.

The Fareham pub in Trinity StreetThe Fareham pub in Trinity Street
The Fareham pub in Trinity Street | The News

This time the team, led by experienced landlady Bear Whittingham, said they did everything they could to attract customers with live music and its food offering but ‘simply didn’t get enough custom through the door’.

Its statement said: “We at The Fareham Pub would like to thank everyone that supported us over the past year! We will be shutting our doors 1/1/25 so let’s meet up new year and go out with a bang. All bands will be contacted that are booked for the new year but just before rumours get about we wanted to let you know we will be closing our doors!”

To contact The Fareham visit www.farehampub.co.uk or call 01329 288810.

The pub is part of the Stonegate pub which has advertised its tenancy at www.stonegatepubpartners.co.uk/find-a-pub/fareham-fareham_023140

