Maria Wilkinson was the manager at The Lightship in Haslar Marina for a number of years before moving abroad a few years ago. She has now returned by “popular demand” and is looking to bring back an emphasis on fresh and affordable food.

It is a return that has delighted Maria as well as the berth holders in the marina. She said: “I’m back on The Lightship which is my favourite venue of all time. I've been in the industry 30 years now and this is the most amazing venue on the south coast and I’m thrilled to be back.”

“I'm back by popular demand actually. The berth holders wanted me back and they all shouted for me and here I am.”

The unique restaurant on a restored 1940s lightship has been a popular destination for berth holders as well as people from further afield for many years. It is based in the marina with stunning views across to Portsmouth and The Spinnaker Tower.

Maria is looking to build on that popularity and is re-introducing the membership scheme where people can sign up for £10 a year for access to bookings.

Those that sign up will experience some delicious fish dishes in a relaxed and welcoming environment. Maria said: “We are now putting more emphasis on fish dishes and trying to make it more affordable for everybody.

“We're looking to create a nice ambience here so people can come and just have a drink, they can bring their dogs, they can bring their children, they can bring their families, and have a nice meal at a good price. “

There are a number of standout dishes on the menu with a local supplier ensuring that the fish is freshly caught. Maria said: “Our fish curry- is going down really well at the moment. We've got a brilliant Indian chef in the kitchen who was based in Kerala and he's brought that influence and authenticity to us. It is beautiful.

“And the other two chefs, one's an ex-Loch Fyne chef so she's come in with some great ideas like the fish platters and nice crab. We've got a very local fisherman here who's allowed to sell fish to me. You have fish that is three hours old, bang, straight on the cooker, fresh bass. It’s Wonderful.”

Maria initially returned back to the marina in November 2024 to take over The Creek, a sister restaurant also based in the marina, but she always had her eyes on coming back to The Lightship.

She said: “I'm running the creek, that's mainly sort of traditional classical food down there, we're doing breakfast, lunch and dinner. You can get sort of a three course meal down there while here is going to be a little bit more easy eating.”

Now she is back running The Lightship, she has big plans for future including more live music and establishing it as a go to wedding venue in the area.

Maria said: “We'd like to do a lot of music here, so Sunday afternoons is going to be jazz. I've also had an idea to do opera and dinner and that's going to be coming out next month. There's going to be a lot of live music on the ship and also weddings.”

Lou Lou Murphy is the events manager at the restaurant and will be arranging the flowers and cakes to ensure the wedding days are as special as can be.

Maria said: “Weddings are going to be a big, big thing for us. We've got our first wedding in September and we're taking bookings for weddings next year now.

“This is where Lou comes in, she's going to do all the nice flowers and cakes and it's going to be beautiful. Weddings at the sea.”

Further details on The Lightship and how to become a member can be found on its new website thelightshiphaslar.co.uk

1 . The Lightship Maria Wilkinson has re-taken over as operations manager of The Lightship and The Creek at Haslar Marina. Picture: Sarah Standing (100425-4161) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

2 . The Lightship The Lightship's membership model has returned which Maria previously implemented. Visitors will pay £10 per year for access, and bookings will only be available to members. | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

3 . The Lightship Maria Wilkinson with Lou Lou Murphy, who is the assistant and events manager. Picture: Sarah Standing (100425-1748) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

4 . The Lightship The Lightship will also start hosting weddings with the first one taking place this year. Picture: Sarah Standing (100425-1723) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales