Organisers have confirmed that the popular spring event will also return to Southsea Common starting on April 23 and running each Sunday until May 28, weather permitting.

A trial of a new hardstanding site - in partnership between Cascades Shopping Centre and Portsmouth City Council – will see the centre’s multi-storey car park filled with bargain hunters and those wishing to get rid of unwanted belongings. The event will run on Sunday, March 26 from 7.30am to 1.00pm with traders asked to set up between 6.30am and 8.am.

A previous car boot sale. The annual car boot sales on Southsea Common are a popular draw to the seafront. Picture Credit: Keith Woodland

Setting up a pitch will cost £10 per for and ordinary car, a portion of which will go towards a local charity. Pitches will be offered on a first come first served basis and the event is free to enter as a buyer.

For the outdoor event on Southsea Common, cars with trailers and larger vehicles are permitted for a charge of £12, while vans are £15.

Though the popular seaside event is usually coincides with the return of warmer weather, last year saw organisers experiment with a winter car boot sale for the first time. The event was held in the D-Day Story car park in Southsea and proved popular despite the chillier conditions.

