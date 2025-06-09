Gorilla Grapplers opened its doors in Waterlooville at the start of March after its founder, Adam Gunning, found himself at a ‘crossroads’ when the gym he worked at closed suddenly.

Adam said: “I was asked to instruct Brazilian Jiu Jitsu at Basecamp and then when it closed suddenly in July last year we were at a cross roads but we already had 40 or 50 students so instead of closing, we decided to do it on our own and then the search began - we were really lucky to come across this place so we went for it.

The 36-year-old went into the new venture alongside friends and Brett O’Brien and Jamie Irish who spent three months transforming the site into a fully functioning academy.

Gorilla Grapplers offers a combination of Brazilian jiu jitsu, nogi grappling, mixed martial arts, yoga, striking and kids Brazilian jiu jitsu.

He explained: “We have gone from 40 members up to 130 since we opened which is insane - our goal was get 80 students in the first year so we have definitely achieved a lot more than we expected.”

He said the general response ‘has been phenomenal’ and a lot of people have said the academy is what Waterlooville needed.

Adam added: “It is literally a dream come true for us. We couldn’t have anticipated that it would turn out this way and we never thought we would open our own place but it’s going from strength to strength - it’s been phenomenal.

“For us, this place is a passion project and the fact that it is something we love to do is amazing.”

. Gorilla Grapplers Fitness and Martial Arts Academy Gorilla Grapplers Fitness and Martial Arts Academy has gone from strength to strength after opening in Waterlooville earlier this year. Pictured is: (l-r) Two out of the three owners of Gorilla Grapplers Adam Gunning and Jamie Irish. Picture: Sarah Standing (260525-3740) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

