Toby Carvery in Hilsea reopens tomorrow following revamp of the popular pub
The Toby Carvery in Copner Road, Hilsea, has been closed since August 27 to allow the construction of a new single-storey extension to create additional dining space for its customers who flock to the restaurant in search of its famous roasts.
On top of this, new timber doors, floor finishes, carpets and reconfigured seating with dividing screens are also being installed to give the pub, previously known as the Green Farm, a new look.
The finishing touches are being put in place and the Toby Carvery is due to reopen on September 19.
