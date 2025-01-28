Transparent IT Expo 2025: Must-attend event for IT specialists and tech enthusiasts to be held in Portsmouth
The Transparent IT Expo 2025 takes place on March 19 at the Marriott Hotel featuring a diverse range of cutting-edge technology solutions tailored to schools, small businesses, the defence sector and enterprises.
Organised by the Cosham-based Transparent Communications, the Expo includes a showcase of Meta’s latest VR solutions, cybersecurity stands, interactive demonstrations and free lunch and refreshments.
Every attendee will also receive a free £50 Amazon voucher as a thank you for going along to the Expo which is taking place from 9.30am to 3pm.
For more details visit https://transparent-uk.com/expo-2025/
