Transparent IT Expo 2025: Must-attend event for IT specialists and tech enthusiasts to be held in Portsmouth

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 28th Jan 2025, 17:39 GMT
Businesses are being invited to a must-attend event for IT specialists and tech enthusiasts which is taking place in Portsmouth.

The Transparent IT Expo 2025 takes place on March 19 at the Marriott Hotel featuring a diverse range of cutting-edge technology solutions tailored to schools, small businesses, the defence sector and enterprises.

The Transparent IT Expo 2025 takes place on March 19 at the Marriott Hotel | Transparent Communications

Organised by the Cosham-based Transparent Communications, the Expo includes a showcase of Meta’s latest VR solutions, cybersecurity stands, interactive demonstrations and free lunch and refreshments.

Every attendee will also receive a free £50 Amazon voucher as a thank you for going along to the Expo which is taking place from 9.30am to 3pm.

For more details visit https://transparent-uk.com/expo-2025/

