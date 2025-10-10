Lisa Hedges and Sam Shergold’s passion of crafting has materialised into a brand new business - Stuff So Lovely - which opened its doors in Silversprings Garden Centre, Titchfield, in August.

The store currently rents out space to 40 crafters to showcase their incredible work, with the idea stemming after Lisa established the Christmas barn at the centre.

She said: “I started up the Titchfield Christmas barn a couple of years ago and then the owner of the garden centre asked if I wanted to rent some space all year round - I had a think about it, and Sam said she wanted to go in with me, so I decided to go for it.

“It has been good, we are getting really positive feedback and returning customers but it is a work in progress so now it is about getting our name out there but the feedback has already been lovely.

“We rent space to crafters - and we are just trying to create a nice space for people to be able to advertise and promote the lovely work they do.”

From a pre-loved section, to dolls houses, jewellery, homeware, gifts and cards, the shop has something for everyone to explore.

Sam said: “We’ve got some really unique gifts. If you’re wondering about that person who’s got everything and you don’t know what to buy for them, this is the place to come because there really is something for every member of the family and friends.

“We have so many plans. There’s never enough time to implement them all - but we are in the process of sorting out a workshop space. So workshops are coming - probably in the next few weeks, so that will be a space available to rent should people want to come and do things like painting or wreath making.”

Stuff So Lovely is open from Monday to Saturday between 9am and 4pm, and on Sunday it is open between 10am and 4pm.

. Stuff So Lovely, Titchfield Stuff So Lovely opened at the end of August at Silversprings in Fontley Road, Titchfield. Pictured is: Owners of Stuff So Lovely (l-r) Sam Shergold and Lisa Hedges. Picture: Sarah Standing (091025-1196) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

