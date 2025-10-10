A new sports bar and cocktail lounge is opening in Waterlooville with the owner describing it as an entertainment hub.

The new bar still does not have an official name but is likely to be called K One by Kassia and will be opening above The Exchange in Waterlooville. It will have a number of big screens for sport and will also house pool tables, digital interactive dart boards and shuffle boards.

Owner Kas Miah said: “It’s not just a sports bar it’s a classy cocktail lounge as well. There is no one else offering anything like it in the area, it will be an entertainment hub.”

Kas Miah, pictured at The Echange, founded Kassia and Red Lounge and has a number of eateries open in the area. | Sarah Standing

No date has yet been confirmed for the opening but it will likely be in the new year with Kas wanting to focus on making it a “premier” venue which people will talk about.

Kas said: “On a matchday we will have big screens everywhere showing the game. There will also be pool tables and digital interactive dart boards and shuffle boards. There is also two exclusive karaoke rooms which can be used for private hire to watch the boxing or football for example.”

The new bar will also serve food but the details have not yet been finalised with Kas saying the idea is that people can enjoy a sit down meal at The Exchange and then head upstairs for a more casual lounge experience.

As well as working on this new bar, Kas who owns a number restaurants in the area including Kassia, is in the process of reopening Snookies on Osborne Road.