Industry experts crowned the Lime Wood Hotel as the most luxurious accommodation, while also honouring third place Heckfield Place. The southwest of England dominated the upper echelons of the list, with 14 locations being named in the top 50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lime Wood Hotel is in the heart of The New Forest national park and rose 18 places from last year’s list. The staycation hotspot contains cosy ease rooms and breath-taking forest lodges. It is also home to the Herb House Spa, complete with indoor and outdoor pools with a backdrop of stunning forest views.

Lime Wood Hotel, New Forest.

The list of top 50 boutique hotels was compiled by The Morning Advertiser, a William Reed publication. Chris Lowe, group director of hospitality and manufacturing at William Reed, said: ‘We’re delighted to be revealing this fantastic new list and see such strong movement in this year’s Top 50 Boutique Hotels. Our number one has jumped up 18 places from last year and the highest new entry is number five which is testament to those teams’ stellar efforts.

‘With staycations continuing to be a focus for Britons, it is encouraging to see such strong regional presence this year and such a wide range of unique hotel experiences to enjoy.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

William Reed has also produced lists for other pillars of the hospitality sector, including the top 50 gastropubs and cocktail bars. Their experts aim to create the definitive guide on where to eat, drink and stay in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lime Wood Hotel team accepting their award, alongside Stephan Chomka, editor of Restaurant Magazine.

The complete list of the top 50 boutique hotels, including specialised awards for food and beverage, best service, and the most unique experience, can be found here.

Advertisement Hide Ad