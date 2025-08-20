Two local businesses support each other
Two local businesses are teaming up to support each other and bring community together.
Blossom Aesthetics Fareham established in 2020 owner Bridget Russell offers beauty treatments such as facials using professional branded products (vegan friendly ) lash and brow treatments, scalp consultations and advanced aesthetic treatments such as dermal fillers , microneedling facials and much more
And Luke from the LV Life Wellbeing Centre, where they offer wellness classes, holistic therapies, community groups, counselling and more.
Following a post on the LV Life facebook page I reached out to Luke in solidarity and support for another local business.
Together we are hosting a community open day, where locals can come along and visit our premises, talk to our staff about services, facial and body treatments and to experience some mini-wellbeing treatments or even get a spiritual reading.
We really want to make this an immersive and valuable experience for those within our local community.