Unemployment falls in Portsmouth as government pushes forward with its Plan for Jobs

Opening of a new job centre in Edinburgh Road, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 290921-05)

Figures from the JobCentre show that there were 8,079 people claiming benefits this month, a drop of 2,432 from last year.

Youth unemployment also fell by 29 per cent to 1,337, a drop of 544 people.

Senior employer and partnership manager, Rob Sherman, said: ‘In Portsmouth we are stepping up activity to support young people affected by the pandemic.

‘We’re working closely, in partnership with local businesses, to promote their vacancies, through weekly recruitment days at our sites.

‘Additionally we are running sector-specific academies offering work experience and guaranteed interviews.

‘Our activity is very much concentrated on improving recruitment in key industries, such as hospitality, care and logistics.

‘These industries offer great opportunities for young people, those considering a career change or returning to work, with flexible hours and a variety of interesting roles. Please speak to your Jobcentre if you’d like to get involved either as a jobseeker or prospective employer.’

Nationally the number of people employed is at 2.74m - up 43,000 on the quarter and up 32,000 on the year.

Minister for employment Mims Davies MP said: ‘With unemployment falling once again, and another record rise in the number of workers on employer payrolls, it's clear our plan to create, support and protect jobs is working.

‘As we enter the next phase of recovery, the £500m boost to our Plan for Jobs will continue to deliver more skills and opportunities for people up and down the country whilst crucially helping to fill vacancies across growing sectors as we push to build back better.’