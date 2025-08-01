VIVID’s 2024–25 Annual Review: A year of customer-informed action and growth

VIVID, a leading housing association in the south of England, has published its 2024–25 Annual Review - showcasing how customer insight, partnership and bold investment are transforming lives and neighbourhoods at scale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the year, VIVID prioritised the areas that customers said mattered most to them - faster repairs, keeping customers informed, and enhanced complaint handling. Improvements were driven by customers and its teams working closely together.

Key results which brought a positive impact direct to customers include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reducing the average time to complete non-emergency repairs to 18 days

A 20% increase in customer logins to their online account, reflecting growing digital engagement due to continued enhancements to online services

£100.2 million invested in maintaining and improving existing homes

Over 1,500 new affordable homes completed

Growth of over 4% in the total number of homes managed and nearly 3,000 more customers since the previous year

VIVID's Annual Review 2024-25

Customers also helped shape this Annual Review. It contains stories and insights that bring to life the real impact of housing in transforming lives and strengthening communities.

One standout story comes from Fielder Court, a housing complex for people over 55, where a customer, supported by VIVID’s customer influence team, helped launch and lead a new residents’ group. It’s a great example of how people are coming together to make their community feel more like home.

Customer contributor Kevin Grantham said: “It’s not just about sharing what we’ve achieved at Fielder Court—it’s about showing how residents can shape the places they live and feel genuinely heard. Being involved in this annual review has been incredibly rewarding. It’s a reminder that when we work together, we can build communities we’re truly proud of.”

The review also tracks VIVID’s performance against the Tenant Satisfaction Measures set by the Regulator of Social Housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Perry, Chief Executive of VIVID said: “We’re dedicated to providing high quality homes and consistent, reliable services that deliver outcomes that truly matter to customers. We’re proud of the progress we’ve made. Our customers’ voices help shape everything we do - from the services we deliver to the way we invest in communities. This review of the year reflects that partnership.”

Visit the Annual Review 2024–25 here