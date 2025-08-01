VIVID’s 2024–25 Annual Review: A year of customer-informed action and growth
During the year, VIVID prioritised the areas that customers said mattered most to them - faster repairs, keeping customers informed, and enhanced complaint handling. Improvements were driven by customers and its teams working closely together.
Key results which brought a positive impact direct to customers include:
- Reducing the average time to complete non-emergency repairs to 18 days
- A 20% increase in customer logins to their online account, reflecting growing digital engagement due to continued enhancements to online services
- £100.2 million invested in maintaining and improving existing homes
- Over 1,500 new affordable homes completed
- Growth of over 4% in the total number of homes managed and nearly 3,000 more customers since the previous year
Customers also helped shape this Annual Review. It contains stories and insights that bring to life the real impact of housing in transforming lives and strengthening communities.
One standout story comes from Fielder Court, a housing complex for people over 55, where a customer, supported by VIVID’s customer influence team, helped launch and lead a new residents’ group. It’s a great example of how people are coming together to make their community feel more like home.
Customer contributor Kevin Grantham said: “It’s not just about sharing what we’ve achieved at Fielder Court—it’s about showing how residents can shape the places they live and feel genuinely heard. Being involved in this annual review has been incredibly rewarding. It’s a reminder that when we work together, we can build communities we’re truly proud of.”
The review also tracks VIVID’s performance against the Tenant Satisfaction Measures set by the Regulator of Social Housing.
Mark Perry, Chief Executive of VIVID said: “We’re dedicated to providing high quality homes and consistent, reliable services that deliver outcomes that truly matter to customers. We’re proud of the progress we’ve made. Our customers’ voices help shape everything we do - from the services we deliver to the way we invest in communities. This review of the year reflects that partnership.”
Visit the Annual Review 2024–25 here