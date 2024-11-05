The next key step has been taken which will see the transformation of an old Waterlooville bank into a new restaurant and flats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new family-friendly restaurant and five flats are being planned at the Natwest bank site at the corner of London Road and St George’s Walk, as part of regeneration plans for the town centre with a planning application seeking permission for the changes now submitted.

A new ‘family-friendly bistro’ is planned in Waterlooville as part of the regeneration scheme. | The News

The Exchange restaurant will be on the ground floor with a bar, kitchen and seating in the 226.6 square metre area of 93 London Road. The outside will be finished in cladding with blue doors and blue shower door windows to be obscure glazed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue is one of eight businesses that have won grants from the £140,000 regeneration scheme, scooping £50,000 from the Havant Borough Council.

As previously reported, Stephanie Thomas of Credible Holdings said the new venue at The Exchange, would be in keeping with its existing establishments: the three Kassia restaurants in Denmead, Drayton and Stony Stratford, and Chandlers in Clanfield.

Anew ‘family-friendly bistro’ is set to replace the former Natwest in Waterlooville as part of the regeneration scheme | The News

She described the new venue as “a family-friendly bistro serving breakfast, lunch and dinner”, with quiz nights, live entertainment and general background music.

The five first-floor flats will be renovated “at a later date but put in place” planning documents said. There would be three, two-bedroom and two, one-bedroom flats. The basement, the bank’s previous strong room, will be turned into a storage room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is no parking for the building for any of the staff, customers or flats. However there is a lot of local parking, said the application form. The council planning department will decide application reference APP/24/00727 by December 5.