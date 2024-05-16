Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The wait is nearly over as a popular Fareham pub will reopen on Friday after a setback resulted in delays.

The Lord Arthur Lee pub in Fareham, which has recently been sold to new landlords, is set to open by Friday, May 17, 2024.

The Lord Arthur Lee in West Street, Fareham, was sold by JD Wetherspoon to Pub Group, owned by LZ Investments Ltd, which had planned to open the pub last Friday before new landlord Steven Smith found beer lines were cut in three different places with booze pouring from the ceiling of the pub that was purchased on May 3.

It led to the opening being delayed after the pub was left in a “right state” and needed work to fix the issues. As previously reported in The News, Mr Smith said: “Half the bar will need to be pulled out. This is a popular pub that is supported very well so it is disappointing.”

Mr Smith told The News this week the pub will be opening on Friday, with a social media post also confirming the opening. It read: “We are overly excited to announce that we will be opening this Friday (May 17). We are sorry for the delay in opening.”

The Lord Arthur Lee pub in Fareham, which has recently been sold to new landlords is set to open by Friday, May 17, 2024.

Mr Smith said new beers, a coat of paint and 10 TV screens are being added to the pub, with visitors being able to watch Sky Sports. The previously unused upstairs area will have several pool tables and dart boards added to it in the coming months.