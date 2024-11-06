Waterlooville Christmas light switch on returns with Santa and live music - key timings
Taking place on Thursday, November 28 between 5pm and 7pm, the Christmas light switch on in Waterlooville town will attract a range of festivities.
The Denmead Brass Band, school choirs, a dance performance from the Sian Goddard Academy of Dance and Santa will all be at the event making it one not to miss.
The Christmas lights will be switched on at 6pm and shops will be staying open for late night shopping.
As the exciting Christmas light switch on, Waterlooville will also be hosting a festive market on Saturday, November 30 between 10am and 4pm. The market will welcome a range of independent and local businesses who will be showcasing their goods.
