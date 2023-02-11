The pair, who have 20 years of experience between them, decided to establish ‘The Wedding CoActive’ in May of last year, which is a welcoming space for photographers and videographers in the industry to network with one another and create lasting business relationships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of the events that were organised were well attended and it became clear to the founders that there was a much bigger demand than originally thought. In March of this year, they will be launching their business as a space for everyone, from florists, bands, hair and makeup to stylists, coordinators and bridal shops, The Wedding CoActive, will be connecting everyone in the wedding industry.

Katie Bosher and Tom Langford have launched 'The Wedding CoActive'.

Katie said: ‘The wedding industry can be a lonely place, you wave at other suppliers as you run in and out of venues, but there is very little opportunity to build strong relationships and supportive networks, particularly outside your own skill set, moving forward we want to see more of a community within the world of weddings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘If I’m honest, it was loneliness that pushed us to set this up. I went full time self-employed in August 2021 and then I met Tom in 2022 and we basically decided to set The Wedding CoActive up.

‘The idea was already there and so we already knew what we wanted to do with it. We had three events for photographers and videographers and they were very successful.

‘We have sold 50 per cent of our tickets and we would really like some more people within the industry.’

Tom said: ‘Our ethos has always been to start conversations and build a thriving community within a safe and welcoming environment. So when it came to planning our official launch for 2023 it made perfect sense to open the CoActive to all business owners.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad