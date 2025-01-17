Havant Borough Council and developers Questmap have been undertaking work in Wellington Way since April last year. The work is part of the town’s regeneration and is included in the council’s Masterplan which maps out the future of the town.

Life has been brought back to the commercial hub which had been largely vacant for a number of years. In the space of eight months numerous first floor flats have been built on a large sections of the street, with commercial units also revamped.

When complete, there will be 28 one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom apartments, with the aim for increasing footfall in to the centre of town.

The council’s vacant shop scheme has seen a number businesses open in the past few months including Barbers Beauty Paws, Mini Town Role Play Cafe, and Balance Wellness Club. While other shops have opened independently of the scheme including Jolly Jellies and Maze Computers. Vintage Trainers also became the first inhabitants of the pop-up shop

A lot has happened in eight months with The News keeping abreast of the changes.

Here are 22 pictures of the transformation:

