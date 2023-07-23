Whiteley Shopping Centre announces free summer events for children as celebration of 10th anniversary
The ‘summer sessions’ will kick off on July 15 when the Performers Theatre Company, based in Havant, will be offering local children the chance to receive training from professionally trained drama teachers to help them become stars of the stage.
Musical fans are also in for a treat when the Singing Ice Princesses visit the centre on July 22 to perform hit songs and greet fans.
Baby dinosaurs will be taking over for a day on July 23 with a host of pre-historic excitement for visitors to enjoy and the fun will continue in August, with a Whiteley superhero takeover.
Mia Gordon, centre director at Whiteley, said: “It’s not every year you get to mark your 10th anniversary, so we wanted to welcome as many people as possible to enjoy a summer of celebration. We’re really excited for visitors to join us at the centre and make the most of the amazing activities on offer.”
This will include a visit from Spiderman on August 5 and children will also have the chance to see their favourite superhero come to life, thanks to a Superhero Caricaturist on August 19.
Children can also take part in magical storytelling sessions from a Fairy Godmother on August 12.
The full schedule of summer session events will include visits from the Sing Now Choir, a balloon modeller, the Sound Pop Academy and a visit from Wayfinding Princess and Miracle Princess.