Musical fans are also in for a treat when the Singing Ice Princesses visit the centre on July 22 to perform hit songs and greet fans.

Baby dinosaurs will be taking over for a day on July 23 with a host of pre-historic excitement for visitors to enjoy and the fun will continue in August, with a Whiteley superhero takeover.

Whiteley Shopping Centre has announced a list of summer events for children.

Mia Gordon, centre director at Whiteley, said: “It’s not every year you get to mark your 10th anniversary, so we wanted to welcome as many people as possible to enjoy a summer of celebration. We’re really excited for visitors to join us at the centre and make the most of the amazing activities on offer.”

Children can also take part in magical storytelling sessions from a Fairy Godmother on August 12.

