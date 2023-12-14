Whiteley Shopping Centre confirms late night festive opening hours and Christmas events
Whiteley Shopping Centre has extended its weeknight opening hours in the build up to Christmas with stores now closing at 8pm. This comes into effect from Thursday, December 14 until Friday, December 22, while on Christmas Eve the centre will be open from 10.30am until 4.30pm.
Alongside the extended opening hours, the centre has announced a number of festive activities to add to the shopping experience. Santa Claus and his elves will be in Whiteley for children (and adults) to visit on Sunday, December 17 and Saturday, December 23. To add to the Christmas atmosphere, the Waitlings Brass Band will be performing on Friday, December 22 between 4pm and 6pm.
Mia Gordon, centre director at Whiteley, said: “We know that Christmas can be a really busy time of year for everyone, so we want to give our visitors plenty of time to get everything they need whilst getting into the festive spirit. We’re open right up until Christmas Eve, and we look forward to welcoming visitors doing their Christmas shopping or enjoying the range of seasonal celebrations on offer at Whiteley.”
Families may also want to earmark Saturday, December 16 and Wednesday, December 20, when The Snow Sisters and their Huggable Snowman Friend will be spreading festive cheer between 11am and 4pm. While on Friday, December 22 the centre will be hosting a Princess Day.
The opening times during Christmas week can be seen below:
- Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) – 10.30am - 4.30pm
- Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day) – Closed
- Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day) – 10am - 7pm
- Wednesday, December 27 – 9am - 7pm
- Thursday, December 28 – 9am – 7pm
- Friday, December 29 - 9am - 7pm
- Saturday, December 30 – 9am - 7pm
- Sunday, December 31 (New Years Eve) – 10.30am - 4.30pm
- Monday, January 1 (New Years Day) – Closed
The above dates are the opening times of the centre, opening times of the retail shops may differ, particularly on Bank Holidays. It is advised to check directly with the individual retailer for their opening times.