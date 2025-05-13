A fun day out for all in Gosport - free activities, music and entertainment

Gosport Marine Festival takes place on Saturday 17th May 2025. It's a fun day for all that has been running for over 10 years and celebrates marine activities, heritage and culture in Gosport. The Festival relies on support from many local organisations, watersports clubs and volunteers to make it happen.

On Walpole Park’s boating lakes from 10am until 4pm there are walk-up, have-a-go activities for all ages, including paddleboarding, kayaking, dinghy sailing, axe-throwing, archery and a climbing tower. The Portsmouth Model Boat Display Team will be putting on their show including pyrotechnic explosions, which always draw a crowd.

Over by the Harbour there are more marine activities, boat trips, stalls and live music including the launch of Gosport’s very own Shanty Festival spread over 5 locations, 15 groups from around the country - that's over 100 performers! Local bands including Flo Hind and the Bay House School Function Band will play out the festival at Millennium Timespace on Gosport Waterfront from 5pm until 9pm.

Tour the pontoons of Haslar Marina to step aboard visiting vessels including the amazing wooden J-class yacht built in Gosport in 1930 at Camper Nicholson "Shamrock V".

Visiting Vessels at Haslar Marina during Gosport Marine Festival

Also alongside are vessels: HMS Medusa, Prolific (Ocean Youth Trust South), Steam Pinnacle, Boleh Project, Queen Galadriel (Cirdan Sailing Trust), Gentoo Sailing Team.

Operating Trips with be: Wetwheels Solent, Andrew Simpson Foundation with their Hawk sailboats, Spirit of Scott Bader (Disabled Sailors Association) and Foxtrot 8 historic landing craft over from Boathouse 4.

The festival is provided to the public free of charge but you can leave a donation if you wish. This is thanks to the hard work of local organisations and supported by Gosport Borough Council and Hampshire County Councillors.

No need to book, just turn up!