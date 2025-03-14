A new chapter of fun: Chichester care home residents learn about folklore and fairytales

A care home in Chichester welcomed a special visitor to celebrate World Book Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents at Care UK’s Chichester Grange, on Grosvenor Road, were joined by storyteller Joanna Gilar for a fun afternoon to celebrate their love of all things mystical. Members of the community were also invited into the home to share in the magic.

To mark the special day, Joanna entertained the residents with a presentation on the history of folklore and fairytales – sharing surprising facts and anecdotes about well-loved children’s stories, as well as exploring the folklore behind some of the unusual characters and creatures found within their pages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the afternoon, resident Judy Atchley, 84, said: “I really loved the Cinderella story from Egypt as I was born there and it brought back lots of memories.

Storyteller Joanna Gilar did a special presentation on folklore and fairytales at Chichester Grange

“Looking forward to hearing more stories from Joanna again.”

Nikki Burke, Home Manager at Chichester Grange, said: “At Chichester Grange, we enjoy working closely with the local community, and were delighted to celebrate World Book Day by welcoming the brilliant Joanna for an afternoon dedicated to folklore and fairytales.

“We are always looking for innovative ways to involve residents in activities and encourage new friendships with local people, and this session was a great opportunity to spark fascinating conversations and awaken childhood memories. We really enjoyed ourselves and hope to welcome Joanna back again for another magical afternoon soon!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives while also promoting independence, Chichester Grange incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies and offers residential, nursing and specialist dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Luxury facilities include a café, hair and beauty salon, cinema and bar, and stunning gardens. The home was awarded the ‘Care Home Design of the Year’ at the Leaders in Care Awards 2022.