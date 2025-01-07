Adverse weather devastates local gymnastics centre

By Lauren Williams
Contributor
Published 7th Jan 2025, 14:30 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 15:28 GMT
Adverse weather (heavy rainfall) had caused significant damage to Xcel gymnastics roof. Due to this the club are urgently trying to raise funds to limit further damage to specialist equipment with more rain due this week. Some of the equipment has been ruined. They have done what they can to salvage and protect everything but unless the roof is fixed quickly they are at risk of more damage being caused. They are a non profit organisation which relies on voluntary donations.

On Sunday 5th January 2025 a day before WAG and Acro gymnasts were due to return from Christmas leave, xcel gymnastics discovered a devastating leak. On entering the building large amounts of rain water was pouring from the roof causing a significant amount of water damage to their equipment.

In order for no further damage to occur urgent roof repairs are needed. This is not covered by insurance sadly under the terms of the lease. They are asking for donations to help fix the roof as soon as possible. With heavy rain due this week this may cause further damage.

The following equipment has been damaged:

Volunteers trying to salvage the flooringVolunteers trying to salvage the flooring
Volunteers trying to salvage the flooring

-Foam pit-Trampoline-Mats surrounding the vault, beam, bars and floor

These will all need replacing as well as the roof repairs. Further damage was caused yesterday where it was discovered rain water had leaked into the boiler which now needs replacing.

This could not come at a worst time with regional competitions in the coming

