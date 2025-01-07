Adverse weather devastates local gymnastics centre
On Sunday 5th January 2025 a day before WAG and Acro gymnasts were due to return from Christmas leave, xcel gymnastics discovered a devastating leak. On entering the building large amounts of rain water was pouring from the roof causing a significant amount of water damage to their equipment.
In order for no further damage to occur urgent roof repairs are needed. This is not covered by insurance sadly under the terms of the lease. They are asking for donations to help fix the roof as soon as possible. With heavy rain due this week this may cause further damage.
The following equipment has been damaged:
-Foam pit-Trampoline-Mats surrounding the vault, beam, bars and floor
These will all need replacing as well as the roof repairs. Further damage was caused yesterday where it was discovered rain water had leaked into the boiler which now needs replacing.
This could not come at a worst time with regional competitions in the coming