Blustery weather doesn't stop Fareham Community Showcase

'Group Activities For Visually Impaired Adults', were one of fifty stalls taking part in Fareham's Community Showcase, on Saturday 5th July 2025.

It was a wild and windy day along Fareham West Street. We arrived at 8:15 to set up our stall, and were ready an hour later, sitting in a prime position near the bandstand - an excellent spot to hear the entertainment for Fareham's Community

As I was about to leave David in charge while I set off in search of breakfast, the wind upped it's game, whisking away not only our table display, but the table and games. We reset everything, unzipping a side panel of the gazebo to try to allow the wind to access in a non aggressive manner. The wind countered. We reset. Back came another strong gust. We piled everything on the table. Words of 'bother it' or similar, passed my lips, and I wondered if, perhaps, I should have stayed in bed.

Should we take off the side panels? That would leave me blinded as my eyes very light sensitive, and would lead to a migraine. I wouldn't be able to find the darts or basketballs. It's hard enough with the sides on, as I can't focus on moving objects. If David had to nip of for any reason, I'd be up Pickle Street. I made a mental note to find some sort of netting for next year if funds permit. But what to do now?

Graham, Star, Louise, Mayor and Consort, in front of GAFVIA's stall.

To our rescue came the Community First team, picking up and carrying our stall to a milder spot next to The Crown Inn. That was more sheltered for us, though I heard that the stall opposite completely collapsed under the breezy barrage, so packed up and left. Such a pity, as this is a once a year chance to let Fareham know about all of the groups in the area.

I did get my breakfast, but not until 10:40, a takeaway sausage breakfast bap with ketchup, of course, from Greggs. I collected a few bruises on my return to the stall, as someone decided to walk through me while I was passing the bandstand. I'm not sure how I, with a long white cane, am so invisible to people. It happens more often than you'd expect. It physically and emotionally hurts, can throw me off balance, and dent my confidence in being safe outside. At least this person had the decency to apologise. Thank you for that. Please people, try to be aware of who is around you.

Back on stall, Graham arrived with Star, his lovely retired guide dog, and instantly drew more visitors to us. Janice came to take over from David as a sighted helper, and I was able to sit down and eat my breakfast, finishing just before the Mayor of Fareham paid us a visit.

It was a busy event, despite the wayward weather, with excellent entertainment.

Thank you to our Mayor, Louise Clubley, her Consort and husband, Jonathan, and everyone else who stopped for a chat. And thank you to Janice, David, and Graham, who helped by manning our stall, and to Star for being her usual gentle, friendly self, delighting all who came over to say hello to her.

A massive thank you to Community First, for organising the event, saving my stall, and coming to our rescue again to pack it up, at 1:30pm when it became clear that I had to go to hospital. Janice and Graham were due to leave at 2pm, and with David driving me to hospital, there'd be no-one to cover the stall for over an hour. Thank you to Ed, who would have helped on stall if we'd not had to leave early. What a day!

£32.04 was raised for 'Group Activities For Visually Impaired Adults', and all was paid into the group's bank account by secretary Louise Hayes.

Our group is active within Fareham, Gosport, and Portsmouth, with regular walks and lunch, ten-pin-bowling and coffee, audio described films, and a fitness club.

To find out more about the group, please phone Graham on:

0790 8000 970

email:

or look at our Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/GAFVIA/