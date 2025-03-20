Calling all Bluey fans! The Entertainer in Whiteley is set to welcome Bluey this weekend

This Saturday, families in Hampshire will have the exciting opportunity to meet TV’s beloved Blue Heeler pup, Bluey.

From 11am to 3:30pm, Bluey will be making special appearances at The Entertainer store in Whiteley, on the hour. Fans will be able to meet the excitable pup, as well as snap up some paw-some pictures with their favourite furry friend.

Straight from Down Under, Bluey will be greeting fans in Whiteley for one day only before returning home to go on more adventures with Bingo.

This one-of-a-kind opportunity is completely free of charge, making it the perfect day out for fans to meet the famous pup. Bluey is set to travel a long way to visit Whiteley, so families are encouraged not to miss out.

Bluey will be at The Entertainer’s Whiteley store this weekend

Josh Smith, Store Manager at The Entertainer, said: "We’re delighted to announce that this weekend, Hampshire families have the opportunity to meet TV’s beloved Blue Heeler pup, Bluey.

“This meet-and-greet is a fantastic chance for Bluey fans to say hello to their favourite character and capture photos they can cherish forever. We look forward to welcoming Bluey to our Whiteley store and hope as many families as possible can join us on the day!”

Mia Gordon, Centre Manager at Whiteley, said: “We’re always looking for fun, family-friendly experiences that bring smiles to our shoppers, and welcoming Bluey to Whiteley is a fantastic way to do just that. We know how much children adore Bluey, so we’re thrilled to offer families the chance to meet such a beloved character and create lasting memories together.”

For further information and to explore the toyshop’s collection of Bluey products, please visit The Entertainer.