Chichester University Handball Club providing inclusive and exciting experience for all as sport’s g

With university students facing an increasingly sedentary lifestyle, Chichester University Handball Club are providing an inclusive and exciting experience for current and prospective players and students.

Emily Richardson, President of the Chichester University Handball Society, said: “Handball is the ideal university sport because it includes a large majority of fundamental skills; meaning everyone can get involved.

“The fun, family environment creates a positive atmosphere to learn in as unfortunately, few people know the rules, meaning everyone is in the same boat.

“It is a fast paced, action filled sport that has intense moments throughout the entire game resulting in a thrilling experience for spectators.

Chichester University Handball Club

“There are many components to handball and therefore anyone and everyone should feel they can be involved either competitively or socially.

“If someone may not like competing, however fitness is what they enjoy, handball is the sport for them as the training works almost all fitness elements, strength, agility, and speed.”

International Day of University Sport, widely celebrated in over 170 countries, serves as a day to promote physical activity, health and education.

On September 20th, the day is a good opportunity for to provide a space for discussions on the issues and the benefits of university sport, but more importantly the social and educational value of sport.

With students returning to studies for the start of their term, Richardson would encourage anyone to try the sport, she added: “Just try it!

“I am confident that if people came along to one of our sessions, they would want to return, this is due to the atmosphere of our club created by all our members.

“We use a mixture of drills and training techniques to mix up our sessions making it fun and enjoyable for all.

“People just wanting to come for the social side are more than welcome to come along to train with us, joining us at our social events.

“There is also a more competitive side that got us to national finals in both 2022/23 and 23/24.

“We have a perfect combination of dedication and commitment; however still having fun, dressing up, creating memories, and making friends for life.

With the introduction of alternative sports, such as Handball, recent studies from the International University Sports Federation’s show an increased overall student participation in university sport by up to 15%.