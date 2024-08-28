Explore behind the scenes at The Watercress Line’s Engineering Open Weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Enjoy the opportunity to explore ‘behind the scenes’ and discover more about The Watercress Line at a special Engineering Open Weekend on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 September.

The popular heritage railway will be opening the doors at all its stations, from Alresford to Alton, to give visitors a unique glimpse of the dedicated work carried out by staff and volunteers to ensure everything runs smoothly.

Current restoration projects will be on display at the ‘engineering hub’ at Ropley Station, with access to the yard, engineering shed and carriage shop viewing galleries, and visitors can hop on board steam trains, with unlimited travel, to visit all four heritage stations along the 10-mile line.

Open Weekend visitors will experience:

A ‘behind the scenes’ tour route at Ropley with Watercress Line staff and volunteers with the chance to find out more about their work and volunteering opportunities. FREE as part of Heritage Open Days;

Steam crane demonstration in Ropley yard;

Lever pulling in Medstead Signal Box;

Delightful minature railway rides at Ropley on Saturday 15th September;

The Goods Shed exhibition ‘Delivering the Goods’ at Medstead & Four Marks Station;

Society stands with information about ongoing locomotive projects;

Refreshments at West Country Buffet (Alresford) and T-Junction (Ropley) and the Kiosk at Alton;

Gift shops at Alresford and Ropley.

The Watercress Line’s CEO Rebecca Dalley said: “We are looking forward to welcoming visitors to enjoy a tour of discovery at The Watercress Line's Engineering Open Weekend.

“It is a wonderful opportunity to see the work that is carried out behind the scenes by our wonderful staff and volunteers to keep our heritage railway on track!

“With restoration projects on show, a free tour route, demonstrations, unlimited steam train travel and much more, it promises to be a fascinating day out for everyone”.

Find out more and book tickets at https://watercressline.co.uk/open-weekend/ Free for Watercress Line Members and Shareholders, but tickets must be booked in advance.