Faith in the community: what a wonderful way to become a Reverend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

by the Rev Deb Henning-Vears, assistant curate, Farlington

Wow! What a weekend! On Saturday 29th June, I was privileged to be ordained deacon with 17 other people, in a wonderful, Spirit-filled service at Portsmouth Cathedral.

It involved the bishop laying his hands on my head and praying for God to equip me to serve in this brand new role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It really is quite something being ordained, and I’m still on cloud nine with a big smile on my face, having had such an amazing weekend. I now get to wear a clerical collar and call myself ‘the Reverend’.

The 18 newly-ordained deacons with Bishop Jonathan Frost outside the cathedral

I have had to leave the parishes of Catherington and Clanfield, with which I’d been involved for over 35 years, so there was an element of sadness at the end of an era. But I’ve already been welcomed into the parish of Farlington, where I’ll serve as assistant curate.

I’m really keen to get to know everyone at St Andrew’s Church, Farlington and the Church of the Resurrection, Drayton, and to get involved with parish life. I hope that I will be able to serve them well, and that we’ll all have a lot of joy and laughter along the way.

I had previously been a licensed lay minister so public ministry isn’t new to me. However, ministry in a collar, as a member of clergy, is new. So far that’s been both exciting and scary at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a little strange walking in to a pub or supermarket wearing a dog collar, but it’s also rather special that I can do that and be a visible presence of the church in the community.

The Rev Deb Henning-Vears

To be that visible presence is a large part of my sense of calling, and so I’m likely to be out and about a lot. If you see me around in the parish, or anywhere else for that matter, do say hello. I’ll be only too pleased to have a chat.

Being an ordained minister comes with a lot of responsibility and, as newly ordained, there are many questions going around in my head at the moment. But I hope and pray that my ministry and the ministries of the 17 fabulous people, who I was ordained alongside, will be fruitful and full of God’s love, joy and peace.

As I move in to a new phase of life and ministry may God shower us all with blessings this week and on into the future.