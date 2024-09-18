Fareham apprentice celebrating new role

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ben Haste, from Fareham, a young and passionate professional in the freight forwarding industry, has successfully completed his apprenticeship programme and has moved on to join the marine team of PSP Worldwide Logistics.

Ben, who has always been fascinated by the complexity of the shipping industry, has spent the past two years learning the ins and outs of freight forwarding, in particular airfreight and courier, whilst completing his apprenticeship at a PSP in Segensworth East. The experience has prepared him well for his latest challenge, which is to learn about shipping yachts and motorboats all over the world.

“I am thrilled to have passed my apprenticeship and to be joining the marine team,” said Ben. “This is an exciting new chapter in my career, and I am eager to learn everything I can about shipping yachts to different parts of the world and the challenges we face when dealing with out-of-gauge freight. ”

In his role with the marine team, Ben will work alongside experienced professionals who specialise in handling the logistics of shipping spares, yachts and other luxury vessels. He will also get an opportunity to see and plan loadings and to visit boat shows. He will be responsible for assisting with the organisation of complex and delicate movements, liaising with customers and making sure that all operations run smoothly and efficiently.

PSP managing director Frank Dixie congratulating Ben Haste

Ben’s new role is a testament to his hard work and determination to succeed in the freight forwarding industry.

“We are delighted that Ben has successfully completed his apprenticeship and has joined our marine team,” said Frank Dixie managing director of PSP Logistics. “We are confident that his skills and enthusiasm will be a valuable asset to our marine team, and we look forward to seeing him thrive in this new role.”