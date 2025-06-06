Fat Face Foundation Volunteer Day at Cobnor Activities Centre Trust celebrating 2025 National Volunteers' Week

As part of 2025 national Volunteers Week, Cobnor Activities Centre Trust (CACT) was delighted to host 22 volunteers from the Fat Face Foundation for an action-packed Volunteer Day, filled with sailing, archery, bushcraft and a BBQ lunch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event marked an inspiring continuation of the Fat Face Foundation’s generous support for Cobnor’s Young Helms programme, which is now funded through to 2027.

This support enables Cobnor to provide half-day keelboat sailing experiences and hot lunches to 200 disadvantaged young people in the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline Fisk, Education Lead at CACT, reflected on the impact of the initiative: “We believe everyone deserves the chance to experience the joy of being out on the water. The ethos of the Trust is rooted in giving opportunities to young people in our local community, to get out, explore Chichester Harbour and build confidence through shared adventure. Watching individuals grow, connect and leave with smiles on their faces allows us to truly fulfil the mission of our Trust.”

Tell us your news

Groups regularly benefiting from the programme include Together Our Community, supporting young people with disabilities, MOTIV8 supporting young people with learning disabilities, disadvantaged pupils from local SEND and secondary schools and Sight Support Worthing.

Despite the breezy conditions, the sun shone throughout the day and the volunteers embraced the spirit of adventure, enjoying morning sails followed by an afternoon of land-based activities.

Jodie Higgins, Operations Manager at Fat Face Foundation, said: “Tim and the team where fantastic and our volunteers had the absolute BEST time. We really appreciate you giving us this opportunity and hope we can make it happen again next year!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cobnor Activities Centre Trust is grateful for the ongoing partnership with the Fat Face Foundation and was proud to celebrate National Volunteers Week by recognising the time, energy and passion their volunteers bring.

If you would like information of our 2026 Young Helms programme for disadvantaged groups in the local area, please contact Caroline Fisk at [email protected] or visit cobnor.com for more details.