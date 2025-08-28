Finding my balance with Slimming World

Jo Symons story. Over the years, I’ve dipped in and out of Slimming World, never quite making it stick. Each time, I thought I was ready—but something was missing. This time, though, has been completely different. What started as another attempt has turned into a true lifestyle change, and it has transformed the way I feel about food, health, and myself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It all began in September 2023. I’d just been to a friend’s wedding, and when I looked back at the photos, I hated what I saw. That moment became my turning point. I made the decision to go back to group and really commit.

Slowly but surely, the weight came off. By September 2024, I was within touching distance of my target—3.5 stone down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then life threw me a curveball. I broke my foot, and those last few pounds suddenly felt harder than ever to shift. It was frustrating, but I refused to give up. A few months later, in the week between Christmas and New Year, I finally reached my target. It was the best gift I could have given myself.

I won Greatest Loser 2025 in our Tuesday group

What’s surprised me most is how much I’ve loved the journey this time. It hasn’t felt like a diet—it’s been about learning new habits, finding balance, and enjoying food without guilt. I still go to group every week, not because I have to, but because I want to.

That hour keeps me motivated, helps me stay on plan, and gives me a chance to be part of something bigger. The social side has been just as important as the weight loss itself. Talking to others, sharing tips, and knowing that my story might inspire someone else—that’s what keeps me going.

Slimming World has given me more than a number on the scales. It’s given me confidence, energy, and a community. And this time, I know it’s for life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I attend a 9.30am group at St Margaret’s Church Hall In Southsea. Lacey also runs a 5.30pm Tuesday group at North End Baptist Church and 5.30pm & 7pm Thursday group at The Portsmouth Academy School, Fratton.