Hampshire football team scores with big franchisee sponsorship

McDonald’s Franchisee José Calaza is proud to be the brand-new sponsor of the Havant and Waterlooville FC Community Coaches training kit.

The football club and community coaches provide free football sessions to local schools and children from a disadvantaged background. The brand-new sponsorship supports their important work in the community.

McDonald’s is the longest-standing supporter of grassroots football in the UK and has worked with the Home Nation Football Associations for over 20 years.

Local McDonald’s Franchisee, José Calaza, who owns and operates 12 restaurants in Hampshire, said: “Local football is important for our community which is why we support local teams through each restaurant, and I am delighted to help support Havant and Waterlooville FC community coaches by providing the new training kit.

Commercial Manager for Havant and Waterlooville FC, Ellie Magri, said: “The community coaches at Havant and Waterlooville FC are hugely grateful to McDonald’s for their sponsorship and supply of the new training kit. McDonald’s support enables us to keep offering coaching sessions to local schools in the area, and we look forward to working together to provide a safe and fun environment for children to play football.

McDonald’s Fun Football programme is committed to providing over ten million hours of free football opportunities to over one million children by 2026. McDonald’s Fun Football sessions will take place across the entire UK with the next wave starting in June. To find a Fun Football session local to you visit www.mcdonalds.co.uk/funfootball.

For further information on McDonald’s involvement in grassroots football follow @FunFootballUK on Twitter and Instagram.