Havant MP Alan Mak joins players at Crown Bingo in Leigh Park for National Bingo Week

It was 'eyes down' as local MP Alan Mak joined players at Crown Bingo in Leigh Park.

He visited during National Bingo Week and was welcomed by manager Rose Bell before meeting residents, going on a tour of the bingo hall, and then taking to the stage and calling numbers for a special charity game.

The Leigh Park club joined others across the country to play the game in aid of Variety, the Children's Charity.

The industry hopes to raise £20,000, building on nearly £2 million contributed to the charity since 2015.

Alan Mak MP with staff from Crown Bingo in Leigh Park.

Now in its fifth year, National Bingo Week united clubs and operators up and down the UK for a nationwide celebration of the game.

This year's theme was bingo as a 'generation game', focusing on the ability of bingo to bridge generational divides and create shared memories.

Mr Mak said: "I enjoyed visiting Crown Bingo in Leigh Park and meeting players from the local community. I thank them for helping to raise valuable funds for charity and I wish them luck for future games! Crown Bingo is a family-owned business that’s popular with local residents and employs local people, all boosting our local community and economy"