Havant MP Alan Mak opens Friends of the Hermitage Stream Summer Fun Day 2025 in Leigh Park

Havant MP Alan Mak officially opened the Friends of the Hermitage Stream Summer Fun Day 2025 in Leigh Park.

The free event featured performances by Leigh Park Community Singers and local singer Paige Mills.

Meanwhile children enjoyed stream dipping, bug hunting and games while mums and dads could visit a variety of stalls.

Mr Mak met up with organiser Dee Tupper and her team of volunteers to show his support for the popular fun day and their work in the community all year round.

Alan Mak MP talks to one of the stallholders at the Summer Fun Day

Friends of the Hermitage Stream are passionate about maintaining Leigh Park's Hermitage open space between Middle Park Way and Purbrook Way, plus surrounding areas.

Volunteers carry out litter picking, trim back trees and bushes and clear the stream. They want to encourage families and local schools to enjoy and learn about the stream and its history.

Mr Mak said: "It was a pleasure to come along and open the fun day, as I do each year.

"Dee and her team from the Friends of the Hermitage Stream do so much good work for the benefit of the local community and it was great to see the children enjoying themselves."