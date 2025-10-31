Hovertravel Team Gets Creative for Halloween

Hovertravel is embracing the Halloween spirit this October, with team members dressing up in imaginative and spooky costumes to celebrate the season.

From witches and wizards to ghosts and ghouls, staff across both terminals and onboard the hovercrafts are showcasing their creativity and spreading smiles among customers.

Hovertravel’s teams have a long tradition of dressing up to raise awareness for good causes, mark major events, and celebrate specific seasonal days throughout the year. The feedback from customers is always positive, with many commenting on how these occasions add extra fun to their journey. The teams themselves also enjoy taking part, creating a cheerful and engaging atmosphere across the terminals and on board.

Terri Frost, HR Manager at Hovertravel, said: “Halloween is such a fun time of year, and it’s wonderful to see our team getting creative and joining in the celebrations. It really captures the positive, community-focused spirit we have at Hovertravel, and our customers always enjoy seeing our staff bring a little extra magic to their journeys.”

With fast, frequent crossings and friendly faces, Hovertravel continues to add a touch of seasonal fun to its world-famous hovercraft service between Southsea and Ryde.