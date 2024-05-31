Innovative projects impress industry professionals at annual event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A range of unique and impressive projects filled HSDC’s engineering department during an exciting engineering-focused event.

Engineering Project Day, which takes place annually at HSDC's South Downs Campus, is an excellent opportunity for students to showcase their hard work to a number of industry professionals alongside HSDC staff and students.

The students, who study a mix of Apprenticeships, T Levels and Higher Education courses presented a range of projects from an HMI and PLC training box and a user manual to a gantry crane and a manual lifting device. The variety of projects on display was incredible with all in attendance being extremely impressed.

Not only is the event an excellent opportunity for students to showcase their exceptional pieces of work but it also enables those hoping to pursue a career within the engineering industry the chance to network with many industry experts from a range of local organisations.

Engineering Project Day 2024

This year’s event was particularly exciting as it was held amongst an array of new, modernised facilities, which form part of the South Coast Institute of Technology (IoT) and was made possible as a result of a £2.6m government investment aimed to provide high-quality, technical education in a range of STEM occupations and industries.

Student Dan White, who is studying a Level 3 in Engineering and was showcasing an HMI and PLC Training Box said:

“Engineering Project Day is an excellent opportunity to showcase my project whilst also developing presenting skills.”

Michael Loader, who is studying a Level 4 in Manufacturing Engineering and presented a hyperMill user manual added:

HSDC's Engineering Department

“I am looking forward to speaking with a range of industry professionals today whilst also showcasing my hyperMill user manual. The project ran smoothly, and I am excited to showcase this.”

Adrianos Stigkatsi, who is studying a Level 4 in Electrical and Electronic Engineering presented an OEE Monitoring for 2nd Fit Automation added:

“Creating my project has been useful and it has really helped me to develop my knowledge and skills despite some challenges. I am looking forward to presenting my project in the best way possible and am excited for my employers to visit the event. It has also been an excellent opportunity to present my knowledge and achievements.”

Adam Bennett, who is studying a Level 3 in Engineering and presented a Bluetooth speaker added:

“I am really looking forward to chatting to a range of organisations today and also hoping to get some feedback on my project.”

Assistant Principal for Business, Employment, and Skills. Aaron Butson added:

“This is one of my favourite days of the academic year as it reminds us all why we work in education. To see the level of expertise our students are capable of is inspirational.

It is also a delight to bring industry and education together to help celebrate achievement and help connect young engineers with potential future employers.”

All attendees were extremely impressed with all projects on display and the event was once again a huge success. The engineering department is already looking forward to hosting the event again next year!